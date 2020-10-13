First Republic Bank: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ First Republic Bank (FRC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $293.1 million.

The San Francisco-based bank said it had earnings of $1.61 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The San Francisco bank posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $956.5 million.

First Republic Bank shares have risen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRC