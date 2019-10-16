First Horizon: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $111.1 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $579.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $472.4 million, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $464.8 million.

First Horizon shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FHN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FHN