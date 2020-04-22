First Foundation: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.2 million.

The bank, based in Irvine, California, said it had earnings of 29 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The wealth manager and commercial bank posted revenue of $73 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $53.8 million.

First Foundation shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.76, a fall of 21% in the last 12 months.

