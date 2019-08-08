FibroGen: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $116 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $191.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.3 million.

FibroGen shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $46.50, a drop of 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FGEN