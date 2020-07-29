Federal Signal: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.4 million.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $270.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $268.1 million.

Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.53 to $1.65 per share.

Federal Signal shares have fallen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSS