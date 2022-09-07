UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant HANNA ARHIROVA, Associated Press Sep. 6, 2022 Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 2:31 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 A Ukrainian soldier fires on the front line in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sat. Sept. 3, 2022. Kostiantyn Liberov/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires in the front line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Kostiantyn Liberov/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Henadii Sydorenko carries a piece of plywood to cover the windows of apartments that have been damaged after a Russian attack yesterday near a residential area in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 People walk past a crater from an explosion that hit an area near the Ukrainian Red Cross Society during a Russian attack yesterday in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Ukrainian soldiers fire, on the front line in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sat. Sept. 3, 2022. Kostiantyn Liberov/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 A man cycles past part of a rocket that sits wedged in the ground at a residential area in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 The head of the rapid response unit Taras Logginov walks in front of the damaged building of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society that was hit last week during a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 The head of the rapid response unit Taras Logginov walks in the damaged building of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society that was hit last week during a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 A Ukrainian Red Cross Society volunteer pets a cat named Maks, that was slightly injured during a Russian attack last week that damaged the building of the humanitarian association in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N. atomic watchdog agency urged Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia power plant amid mounting fears the fighting could trigger a catastrophe in a country still scarred by the Chernobyl disaster.
“We are playing with fire, and something very, very catastrophic could take place,” Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, warned the U.N. Security Council, days after leading an inspection visit to the plant.
Written By
HANNA ARHIROVA