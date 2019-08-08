Fastly: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The cloud software developer posted revenue of $46.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Fastly expects its results to range from a loss of 15 cents per share to a loss of 12 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $47 million to $49 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Fastly expects full-year results to range from a loss of 59 cents per share to a loss of 51 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $191 million to $195 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSLY