Fastenal: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WINONA, Minn. (AP) _ Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $221.5 million.

The Winona, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

Fastenal shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 9%. The stock has risen 54% in the last 12 months.

