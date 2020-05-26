Fanhua: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) _ Fanhua Inc. (FANH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $6.5 million.

The Guangzhou, China-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $102.1 million in the period.

Fanhua shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.61, a drop of 39% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FANH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FANH