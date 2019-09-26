FactSet: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $91.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.34. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.61 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

The financial data firm posted revenue of $364.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $362.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $352.8 million, or $9.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.44 billion.

FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.85 to $10.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.49 billion to $1.5 billion.

FactSet shares have climbed 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

