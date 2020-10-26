FS Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) _ FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $12.7 million.

The Mountlake Terrace, Washington-based bank said it had earnings of $2.94 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $39.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.5 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

FS Bancorp shares have dropped 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.

