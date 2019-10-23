F5: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $94.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $590.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $582.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $427.7 million, or $7.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.41 to $2.44. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.46.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $560 million to $570 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $566.9 million.

F5 shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $138.32, a drop of 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIV