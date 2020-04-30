Exponent: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Exponent Inc. (EXPO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $26.3 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share.

The engineering and scientific consulting company posted revenue of $106 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $99.7 million.

Exponent shares have increased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $70.33, an increase of 24% in the last 12 months.

