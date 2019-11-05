Eversource: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) _ Eversource Energy (ES) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $318.9 million.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period.

Eversource expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share.

Eversource shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $81.09, a climb of 29% in the last 12 months.

