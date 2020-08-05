Evergy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $133.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period.

Evergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.10 per share.

Evergy shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVRG