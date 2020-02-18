Everbridge: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $57.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Everbridge expects its results to range from a loss of 39 cents per share to a loss of 38 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $57.5 million to $57.9 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Everbridge expects full-year results to range from a loss of 77 cents per share to a loss of 75 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $260.3 million to $262.3 million.

Everbridge shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $91.84, a climb of 41% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVBG