Evans Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMBURG, N.Y. (AP) _ Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $204,000.

The bank, based in Hamburg, New York, said it had earnings of 4 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $19.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Evans Bancorp shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.90, a fall of 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

