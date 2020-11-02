Estee Lauder: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $523 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $3.56 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Estee Lauder expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.45 to $1.60. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.76.

Estee Lauder shares have increased slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 1%. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.

