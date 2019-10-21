Enterprise Financial Services: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $29.1 million.

The Clayton, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $94.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $76.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.9 million.

Enterprise Financial Services shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $41.80, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFSC