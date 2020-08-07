Enerplus: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enerplus Corp. (ERF) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $439.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of $1.98. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $88.1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.89. A year ago, they were trading at $5.80.

