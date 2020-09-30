Enerpac: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) _ Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $111.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.5 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $723,000, or 1 cent per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $493.3 million.

Enerpac shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPAC