Empire State Realty Trust: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $34.9 million, or 12 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $8.2 million, or 5 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $146.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $139.9 million.

The company's shares have dropped 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.44, a fall of 62% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESRT