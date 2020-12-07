Eastman Kodak, Newmont rise; Simon Property, Intel fall
Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:
Eastman Kodak Co., up $4.51 to $12.04.
A government agency cleared the commercial printing company of wrongdoing in a loan process, according to the Wall Street Journal.
GSX Techedu Inc., up $3.99 to $64.72.
The Chinese online tutoring company announced a private placement sale of $870 million of its stock.
Bank of America Corp., down 20 cents to $29.09.
Banks slipped as bond yields fell, making it more difficult to charge higher interest on loans.
Chevron Corp., down $2.52 to $90.76.
Energy companies were weighed down by falling oil prices.
Simon Property Group Inc., down $4.54 to $89.37.
Concerns about a virus spike and stricter business restrictions are hurting the mall operator and other retail-related companies.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down 78 cents to $40.90.
The oil company faces a proxy fight from new investment firm Engine No. 1 LLC, according to media reports.
Intel Corp., down $1.78 to $50.20.
The chipmaker could face competition from Apple, which is ramping up development of its own microchips, according to reports.
Newmont Corp., up $2 to $61.44.
The gold mining company benefitted from rising gold prices as investors shifted money toward less risky investments.