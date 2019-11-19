Eagle Point: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) _ Eagle Point Credit Co. (ECC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.2 million in its third quarter.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $17.8 million in the period.

Eagle Point shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 13% in the last 12 months.

