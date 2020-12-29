EXPLAINER: Brexit ends Britons' right to live and work in EU PAN PYLAS, Associated Press Dec. 29, 2020 Updated: Dec. 29, 2020 3:08 a.m.
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, a British flag waves atop of Houses of Parliament as an aircraft approaches the airport in London.
FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a media briefing at Downing Street in London, backdropped by British Union flags.
and freedom of movement becomes the most tangible consequence of Brexit for people and businesses. (Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP, FILE) Paul Grover/AP Show More Show Less
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, June 3, 2016, UK Independence Party (UKIP) party leader Nigel Farage shows his British passport as he addresses media and party members before the upcoming EU referendum in London.
LONDON (AP) — So far, the large majority of British and EU citizens have not felt the realities of Brexit. Though the U.K. left the European Union on Jan. 31, it follows the bloc’s rules until the end of this year as part of a transition period to the new economic relationship.
That's all set to change.