EMagin: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. (AP) _ EMagin Corp. * (EMAN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its second quarter.

The Hopewell Junction, New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The microdisplay maker posted revenue of $5.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 44 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.57.

_____

