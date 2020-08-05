E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.5 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $64.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.5 million.

E.l.f. Beauty shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.96, a rise of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELF