Ducommun: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.9 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share.

The aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $173.5 million in the period.

Ducommun shares have dropped 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.18, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCO