Douglas Dynamics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $103.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of $4.55. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The snowplow maker posted revenue of $120 million in the period.

Douglas Dynamics shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $36.76, a fall of roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

