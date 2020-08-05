Donnelley Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 87 cents per share.

The financial communications and data services provider posted revenue of $254 million in the period.

Donnelley Financial shares have fallen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DFIN