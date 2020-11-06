Diversicare Healthcare: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. (DVCR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $2.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 48 cents per share.

The long-term care services provider posted revenue of $118 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.95. A year ago, they were trading at $2.80.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVCR