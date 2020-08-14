Dillard's, Novavax rise; Baidu, DraftKings fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:

Applied Materials Inc., up $2.55 to $67.62.

The chipmaking equipment company beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts and said demand is rising.

Baidu Inc., down $7.83 to $116.74.

The Chinese internet search company's subsidiary iQIYI is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dillard's Inc., up $2.36 to $29.42.

The department store chain handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Farfetch Limited, up $2.21 to $28.56.

The online luxury fashion retailer gave investors an encouraging forecast after beating analysts' second-quarter earnings expectations.

Novavax Inc., up $13.23 to $146.51.

The biotechnology company signed a deal to provide 60 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine it's developing to the U.K.

Purple Innovation Inc., down $2.76 to $21.59.

The maker of mattresses and other bedding products reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

DraftKings Inc., down $2.14 to $33.91.

The online gambling company reported a surprisingly big second-quarter loss.

Apple Inc., down 41 cents to $459.63.

The maker of iPhones dropped the popular game Fortnite from its app store after the game’s developer introduced a direct payment plan.