Dicerna Pharmaceuticals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.7 million.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares have increased 65% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.60, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

