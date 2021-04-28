Senate votes to reinstate methane rules loosened by Trump MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press April 28, 2021 Updated: April 28, 2021 5:25 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are moving to reinstate regulations designed to limit potent greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields, as part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to tackle climate change.
The Senate approved a resolution Wednesday that would undo an environmental rollback by President Donald Trump that relaxed requirements of a 2016 Obama administration rule targeting methane emissions from oil and gas drilling.