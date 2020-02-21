Deere: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) _ Deere & Co. (DE) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $517 million.

On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.63.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $7.63 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.53 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.2 billion.

Deere shares have decreased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 4%. The stock has climbed nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DE