DXP Enterprises: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $5.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $301 million in the period.

DXP Enterprises shares have fallen 65% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 64% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXPE