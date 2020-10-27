Cummins: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) _ Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $501 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $3.36. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $3.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $5.12 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.47 billion.

Cummins shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 5%. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.

