Cubic: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Cubic Corp. (CUB) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The electronics company posted revenue of $350.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $379.8 million.

Cubic shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $46.47, a decrease of 27% in the last 12 months.

