Cracker Barrel: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) _ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $25.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.05. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $495.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $32.5 million, or $1.36 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.52 billion.

Cracker Barrel shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBRL