Coty and Medicines jump while HP and ConocoPhillips stumble

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

HP Inc., down 17 cents to $20.01

The computer and printer maker rejected a roughly $33.5 billion takeover offer from Xerox.

The Medicines Co., up $6.67 to $58.65

The pharmaceutical company reported encouraging results from a key study on a potential cholesterol drug.

Coty Inc., up 31 cents to $12.22

The owner of CoverGirl bought a majority of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner’s beauty business.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp., down $23.42 to $132.59

The computer chip equipment maker gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter sales forecasts.

United Bankshares Inc., down $1.53 to $37.98

The holding company for United Bank is buying Carolina Financial, which owns CresCom Bank.

Medifast Inc., up $3.79 to $81.04

An activist investor is pushing for changes at the nutrition and weight-loss company, according to the Wall Street Journal.

ConocoPhillips, down $1.55 to $56.70

Oil prices fell and weighed down the energy sector, including shares of oil and gas companies.

Nvidia Corp., up $8.09 to $212.28

Chipmakers made gains following media reports that the U.S. plans to issue a license extension for companies doing business with China’s Huawei.