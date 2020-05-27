CorVel: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $11.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 64 cents.

The health care management company posted revenue of $147 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $47.4 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $592.2 million.

CorVel shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRVL