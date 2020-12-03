Cooper Cos.: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) _ The Cooper Cos. (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $81.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of $1.64. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.11 per share.

The surgical and contact lens products maker posted revenue of $681.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $679 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $238.4 million, or $4.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, Cooper Cos. expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.66 to $2.86. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $642 million to $670 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $668.5 million.

Cooper Cos. shares have increased 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $337.98, a rise of 8.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COO