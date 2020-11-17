Consolidated Water: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $1.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 12 cents per share.

The developer and operator of desalination plants posted revenue of $17.7 million in the period.

Consolidated Water shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWCO