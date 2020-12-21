Congress approves $900B COVID relief bill, sending to Trump ANDREW TAYLOR , Associated Press Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 11:49 p.m.
1 of6 Dusk falls over the Capitol, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP
2 of6 Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., speaks during a news conference with the Problem Solvers Caucus about the expected passage of the emergency COVID-19 relief bill, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP
3 of6 Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., speaks during a news conference with the Problem Solvers Caucus about the expected passage of the emergency COVID-19 relief bill, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP
4 of6 Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., speaks to the media about the expected passage of the emergency COVID-19 relief bill, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP
5 of6 Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., speaks to the media with members of his caucus about the expected passage of the emergency COVID-19 relief bill, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP
6 of6 A reporter asks a question of the Problem Solvers Caucus including co-chairs Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., pointing at left, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., just right of podium, after they spoke to the media about the expected passage of the emergency COVID-19 relief bill, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Lawmakers tacked on a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill and thousands of pages of other end-of-session business in a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation as Capitol Hill prepared to close the books on the year. The bill goes to President Donald Trump for his signature, which is expected in the coming days.