Companhia Paranaense: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) _ Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELPVY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $299.7 million.

The Curitiba, Brazil-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $869.9 million in the period.

Companhia Paranaense shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 18% in the last 12 months.

