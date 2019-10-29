Community Health Systems: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) _ Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17 million in its third quarter.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.16 billion.

Community Health Systems expects a full-year loss of $1.85 to $1.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.9 billion to $13.2 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.59. A year ago, they were trading at $3.18.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYH