Community Bank: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) _ Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $42.9 million.

The Dewitt, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $157.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $149.9 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $169.1 million, or $3.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $589.8 million.

Community Bank shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBU