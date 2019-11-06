Collegium Pharmaceutical: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) _ Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its third quarter.

The Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $72.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.2 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.70, a drop of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COLL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COLL