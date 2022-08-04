CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|768
|789½
|758¼
|782½
|+18¾
|Dec
|789¾
|808¼
|778
|802
|+18½
|Mar
|807
|826¾
|798
|820½
|+17¾
|May
|821
|836½
|809
|830¾
|+17¼
|Jul
|816
|833¼
|807
|828¼
|+16½
|Sep
|818½
|834½
|809¾
|829½
|+15½
|Dec
|822¼
|838
|814½
|833¼
|+15
|Mar
|828¾
|+14
|May
|820½
|+13½
|Jul
|784¼
|+13¾
|Sep
|777¾
|+13¾
|Dec
|774¼
|+13¾
|Mar
|764¼
|+13¾
|May
|750
|+13¾
|Jul
|717¾
|+13¾
|Est. sales 91,576.
|Wed.'s sales 112,699
|Wed.'s open int 316,141
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|591½
|607
|585¾
|602¼
|+10¾
|Dec
|596¼
|610¾
|590½
|606¼
|+10
|Mar
|604¼
|618¾
|598¼
|614¼
|+10
|May
|608½
|623
|602¾
|618¾
|+10
|Jul
|609¾
|624
|604
|619½
|+9¾
|Sep
|580½
|591¼
|575¾
|587½
|+7
|Dec
|570¼
|580¼
|565¼
|576½
|+6¼
|Mar
|574¼
|587
|574¼
|584
|+6¼
|May
|577¼
|590¼
|577¼
|588
|+6¾
|Jul
|583
|587
|583
|587
|+7
|Sep
|541½
|547¼
|537¾
|547¼
|+4¼
|Dec
|532
|539
|532
|539
|+4½
|Jul
|545
|+4½
|Dec
|517¾
|+4¼
|Est. sales 238,324.
|Wed.'s sales 311,280
|Wed.'s open int 1,354,270,
|up 6,376
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|415
|419¼
|409
|416
|+5½
|Dec
|401¼
|403
|391
|399¼
|+4½
|Mar
|393¾
|400¼
|393¾
|400¼
|+4
|May
|396½
|+5
|Jul
|394
|+5
|Sep
|361¼
|+5
|Dec
|361¼
|+5
|Mar
|353½
|+5
|May
|350¾
|+5
|Jul
|327¼
|+5
|Sep
|343
|+5
|Est. sales 260.
|Wed.'s sales 449
|Wed.'s open int 2,667,
|up 75
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1552
|1618
|1552
|1615
|+57
|Sep
|1405
|1466½
|1396
|1461¼
|+57½
|Nov
|1368¾
|1424
|1359½
|1417¾
|+48
|Jan
|1376¾
|1431½
|1367½
|1425½
|+48
|Mar
|1378¾
|1431
|1369¼
|1425½
|+46¾
|May
|1379½
|1430¾
|1371
|1426¼
|+47
|Jul
|1375
|1427¾
|1367½
|1423¼
|+47¼
|Aug
|1357½
|1401
|1357½
|1396¾
|+46¼
|Sep
|1335¾
|1346¼
|1335¾
|1346¼
|+43½
|Nov
|1279¾
|1329¼
|1277¼
|1326
|+40½
|Jan
|1300
|1329¼
|1300
|1329¼
|+40½
|Mar
|1321½
|+40¼
|May
|1317¾
|+40
|Jul
|1315¼
|+39¼
|Aug
|1308½
|+39¼
|Sep
|1287
|+39¼
|Nov
|1252½
|+39¼
|Jul
|1256½
|+39¼
|Nov
|1222¼
|+39¼
|Est. sales 162,373.
|Wed.'s sales 147,239
|Wed.'s open int 576,646,
|up 3,721
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|67.03
|67.03
|65.71
|66.04
|+.96
|Sep
|61.91
|62.81
|61.03
|62.45
|+.63
|Oct
|61.18
|61.97
|60.35
|61.61
|+.47
|Dec
|61.00
|61.81
|60.20
|61.42
|+.42
|Jan
|60.88
|61.66
|60.05
|61.25
|+.40
|Mar
|60.53
|61.32
|59.73
|60.91
|+.38
|May
|60.22
|60.90
|59.37
|60.54
|+.40
|Jul
|59.26
|60.28
|58.78
|59.98
|+.43
|Aug
|58.13
|59.56
|58.13
|59.28
|+.42
|Sep
|58.67
|+.38
|Oct
|57.69
|58.27
|57.28
|58.12
|+.34
|Dec
|57.80
|58.22
|57.03
|57.93
|+.32
|Jan
|57.86
|58.07
|57.82
|57.82
|+.32
|Mar
|57.81
|57.81
|57.64
|57.64
|+.31
|May
|57.56
|+.32
|Jul
|57.45
|+.29
|Aug
|57.30
|+.30
|Sep
|57.11
|+.30
|Oct
|56.88
|+.29
|Dec
|56.71
|+.33
|Jul
|56.95
|+.33
|Oct
|56.71
|+.33
|Dec
|56.65
|+.31
|Est. sales 99,401.
|Wed.'s sales 98,418
|Wed.'s open int 375,796,
|up 2,156
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|481.80
|514.70
|480.00
|513.70
|+32.00
|Sep
|432.20
|455.70
|430.00
|453.50
|+22.10
|Oct
|400.80
|425.40
|400.00
|423.50
|+22.80
|Dec
|398.10
|422.60
|397.00
|420.70
|+22.60
|Jan
|395.70
|419.20
|394.90
|417.60
|+21.60
|Mar
|392.30
|413.90
|391.00
|412.50
|+20.80
|May
|389.50
|409.80
|388.60
|409.00
|+20.10
|Jul
|388.50
|407.80
|387.60
|407.10
|+19.20
|Aug
|387.00
|401.90
|387.00
|401.70
|+18.10
|Sep
|385.00
|394.30
|385.00
|394.30
|+16.70
|Oct
|377.00
|385.60
|377.00
|385.60
|+15.20
|Dec
|376.70
|385.70
|376.70
|385.20
|+14.90
|Jan
|381.10
|383.60
|381.10
|383.60
|+14.70
|Mar
|379.00
|+14.00
|May
|374.90
|+12.70
|Jul
|373.70
|+13.40
|Aug
|372.60
|+13.40
|Sep
|366.00
|+10.50
|Oct
|360.00
|+6.10
|Dec
|356.00
|+1.50
|Jul
|354.70
|+.80
|Oct
|354.70
|+.80
|Dec
|352.90
|+.80
|Est. sales 106,213.
|Wed.'s sales 96,773
|Wed.'s open int 399,187,
|up 4,423