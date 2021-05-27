Skip to main content
News // Business

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 648¼ 679½ 648 676¼ +27¾
Sep 652½ 683 652¼ 679½ +27
Dec 659½ 690¼ 659½ 686¼ +26½
Mar 667¼ 695¾ 666¼ 693 +26½
May 666½ 693¼ 665½ 692½ +27¼
Jul 646 673½ 644¾ 671¼ +25¼
Sep 647 672¾ 647 672 +24¾
Dec 651¾ 678¾ 651¾ 677 +24½
Mar 652½ 678¾ 652½ 678¾ +24¾
May 647 672¼ 647 672¼ +24¼
Jul 609¾ 625 609¾ 625 +20¾
Est. sales 105,557. Wed.'s sales 102,687
Wed.'s open int 402,701
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 626 664½ 621¼ 664½ +40
Sep 548¾ 586¾ 546 585½ +38¼
Dec 523 557 521 555 +34¼
Mar 529 563¼ 527¾ 561½ +34¼
May 531½ 565½ 531 564 +34
Jul 531 564½ 530 563 +33¼
Sep 486½ 512¾ 486½ 511 +24¾
Dec 473 497 472¾ 493¼ +20
Mar 480 500 480 499½ +19½
May 495 501¼ 495 501¼ +20
Jul 487 505½ 487 503 +18¾
Sep 458 +18¾
Dec 434 448 434 446¼ +13
Jul 457¼ +13
Dec 413 419¼ 413 418¾ +6¼
Est. sales 382,460. Wed.'s sales 363,446
Wed.'s open int 1,728,292, up 7,559
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 365 377¾ 363 372¾ +8
Sep 366¼ 375 366¼ 373 +8
Dec 366½ 375 366½ 372¼ +8¾
Mar 377¼ +8¾
May 377½ +8¾
Jul 381¼ +8¾
Sep 384 +8¾
Dec 384 +8¾
Mar 384 +8¾
May 384 +8¾
Jul 384 +8¾
Sep 384 +8¾
Est. sales 610. Wed.'s sales 612
Wed.'s open int 4,168, up 5
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1508 1539¼ 1492 1537 +33½
Aug 1456¼ 1489¼ 1443¾ 1487¼ +34¼
Sep 1383½ 1414½ 1371¼ 1411½ +31½
Nov 1351½ 1382½ 1337¼ 1378¼ +31¼
Jan 1350 1382¼ 1338 1378¼ +30¾
Mar 1330 1359¼ 1317¾ 1354¼ +27¼
May 1325 1354¼ 1315¼ 1349 +25½
Jul 1323½ 1354¾ 1316 1349¾ +24¾
Aug 1320¼ 1331¼ 1320¼ 1331¼ +25¼
Sep 1285 +26¼
Nov 1226¾ 1260½ 1221½ 1255¾ +28½
Jan 1259½ +28½
Mar 1251 +28½
May 1251½ +28½
Jul 1249½ +28½
Aug 1246 +28½
Sep 1196½ +28½
Nov 1130 1139 1130 1139 +26½
Jul 1139¾ +26½
Nov 1111¾ +26½
Est. sales 183,131. Wed.'s sales 172,446
Wed.'s open int 802,730
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 65.76 66.89 65.22 66.81 +1.13
Aug 62.06 63.28 61.55 63.23 +1.33
Sep 60.34 61.67 59.91 61.65 +1.52
Oct 59.04 60.37 58.63 60.32 +1.49
Dec 58.25 59.47 57.74 59.38 +1.39
Jan 57.19 58.36 56.72 58.24 +1.22
Mar 55.84 56.98 55.62 56.83 +1.05
May 55.15 56.12 55.03 55.99 +.99
Jul 54.64 55.62 54.47 55.47 +.87
Aug 54.59 54.83 54.56 54.78 +.81
Sep 53.91 54.18 53.87 54.12 +.82
Oct 53.46 53.73 53.46 53.63 +.81
Dec 53.10 53.59 53.06 53.50 +.82
Jan 53.41 +.81
Mar 53.35 +.81
May 53.31 +.81
Jul 53.33 +.81
Aug 53.32 +.81
Sep 53.32 +.81
Oct 53.32 +.81
Dec 51.27 +.82
Jul 51.27 +.82
Oct 51.27 +.82
Dec 51.27 +.82
Est. sales 111,492. Wed.'s sales 106,358
Wed.'s open int 513,686, up 2,976
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 384.70 391.70 380.70 390.30 +6.50
Aug 386.20 392.90 381.70 391.80 +7.20
Sep 385.00 392.70 381.60 391.70 +7.10
Oct 383.10 391.00 379.80 390.00 +7.20
Dec 385.00 393.20 381.30 391.70 +7.40
Jan 382.80 391.90 379.80 390.60 +7.60
Mar 376.40 385.60 373.60 384.20 +7.80
May 374.60 384.40 371.70 382.30 +7.90
Jul 376.20 386.00 373.00 383.80 +8.00
Aug 376.10 381.50 376.10 379.00 +8.20
Sep 370.30 375.40 370.30 372.30 +8.30
Oct 359.80 365.70 359.80 362.70 +9.40
Dec 358.80 365.00 358.10 361.60 +8.90
Jan 361.00 +8.90
Mar 358.60 +8.90
May 358.00 +8.90
Jul 358.90 +8.90
Aug 358.80 +8.90
Sep 357.30 +8.90
Oct 331.40 +8.90
Dec 329.60 +8.90
Jul 329.60 +8.90
Oct 329.60 +8.90
Dec 329.60 +8.90
Est. sales 106,609. Wed.'s sales 100,475
Wed.'s open int 402,289